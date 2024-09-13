Darius Garland Reacts To Lakers Player's Instagram Post
Darius Garland is one of the best young point guards in the NBA.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star is coming off a year where he averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Recently, Garland was at New York Fashion Week.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt sent out an Instagram post with photos from the week (and one featured Garland).
Vanderbilt captioned his post: "@off____white"
Garland left a comment: "🤞🏽"
Garland also sent out his own post from the week.
Garland captioned his post: "NYFW ✌️😎"
Vanderbilt left a comment: "Pski"
Garland has spent his entire five-year career with the Cavs.
The talented point guard made the NBA All-Star Game in 2022.
He has helped the Cavs make the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons, and they are coming off a year where they reached Game 5 of the second round (before losing to the Boston Celtics).
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is coming off his second season playing for the Lakers (he has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets).
The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 29 games.
Vanderbilt helped the Lakers reach the 2023 Western Conference finals.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).