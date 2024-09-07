Darius Garland Sends Instagram Story Message To Cavs Teammate Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are among the best duos in the NBA.
They have been teammates for each of the previous two seasons and have helped the Cleveland Cavaliers make the NBA playoffs in both years.
On Saturday, Mitchell celebrated his 28th birthday, and many people sent out posts on social media.
One person who made a post (via his Instagram story) was Garland.
Garland wrote: "Happy Birthday Brother 🤞🏽 @spidamitchell"
As long as the two guards can remain healthy, Garland and Mitchell have the talent to make the Cavs a contender to make the NBA Finals.
Last season, Garland averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Mitchell (who made his fifth straight NBA All-Star Game) averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
After defeating the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
Over the offseason, Mitchell signed a contract extension with the Cavs.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season, sources tell ESPN."