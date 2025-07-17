Dave Portnoy Slams Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James
LeBron James is going into his eighth season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
While James is still playing at an elite level, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
In a recent episode of Barstool Rundown, Dave Portnoy ripped James for his tenure with Los Angeles (h/t New York Post).
Portnoy: "LeBron James is one of the greatest losers in the history of the Lakers organization... Boy, that bubble saved his life. His Lakers teams have not been a threat to do anything. He's been a total bum, a total failure, he ruined the franchise... They made a mockery out of a once proud franchise."
James finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Lakers also finished as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
That said, they had essentially no chance of defeating the Timberwolves (who they lost to in five games).
Over his seven-year run with the franchise, the Lakers have missed the NBA playoffs twice.
That said, they also won the 2020 title over the Miami Heat (and reached the 2023 Western Conference finals).
Via Spectrum SportsNet: "LeBron’s back for Year 23 - $52.6M. At 40, he made All-NBA, dropped 25 a night, & still dunked like he’s 25.
Father Time? Still on the bench."