De'Aaron Fox's Current Injury Status For Kings-Bulls Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Kings will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as 2023 NBA All-Star De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report.
He has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "The Sacramento Kings are listing De’Aaron Fox as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Chicago Bulls. He has missed the past three games with a right glute contusion."
Fox is in the middle of another productive season with averages of 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 35 games.
The Kings had a very tough start to the season.
That said, they have been playing better as of late and are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-19 record in 38 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Following the Bulls, the Kings will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
On the other side, the Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-20 record in 38 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following Sacramento, the Bulls will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.