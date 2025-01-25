Fastbreak

De'Aaron Fox's Current Injury Status For Kings-Knicks Game

De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 18, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as 2023 NBA All-Star De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report.

Fox is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 41 games.

Via Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee: "De’Aaron Fox is participating in Kings shootaround this morning in New York. He has a sleeve on his right thumb. He’s officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Knicks but anticipates playing."

The Kings most recently lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 132-123.

Fox finished the loss with 17 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/24 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

The Kings are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

On the road, the Kings are 10-9 in the 19 games they have played away from Sacramento.

NBA
Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Kings).

As for New York, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record in their first 45 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.