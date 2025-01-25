De'Aaron Fox's Current Injury Status For Kings-Knicks Game
On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as 2023 NBA All-Star De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report.
Fox is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Via Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee: "De’Aaron Fox is participating in Kings shootaround this morning in New York. He has a sleeve on his right thumb. He’s officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Knicks but anticipates playing."
The Kings most recently lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 132-123.
Fox finished the loss with 17 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/24 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Kings are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
On the road, the Kings are 10-9 in the 19 games they have played away from Sacramento.
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Kings).
As for New York, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record in their first 45 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.