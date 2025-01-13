De'Aaron Fox Made Sacramento Kings History Against Bulls
On Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Kings beat the Chicago Bulls (at the United Center) by a score of 124-119.
De'Aaron Fox made his return to action after a three-game absence.
He finished the victory with 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The former Kentucky star also made Kings history.
Via The Sacramento Kings: "De'Aaron Fox has now passed Nate "Tiny" Archibald (10,894) for the fourth-most points in franchise history🔥"
Fox is now averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 36 games.
He is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Kings).
With the win, the Kings improved to 20-19 in their first 39 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are also in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
Following the Bulls, the Kings will play their next game on Tuesday when visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
On the road, they have gone 10-7 in the 17 games they have played away from Sacramento.
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
During the 2023 season, he made the All-Star Game (and led the Kings to the NBA playoffs).
His career averages are 21.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field in 505 games.