De'Aaron Fox Made San Antonio Spurs History Against Hawks
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 126-125.
De'Aaron Fox made his debut for the Spurs, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds, 13 assists and three steals while shooting 11/22 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The former Kentucky star also made franchise history.
Via ESPN: "DE'AARON FOX IS THE FIRST SPUR TO HAVE A 20 PT-10 AST GAME IN HIS DEBUT
San Antonio gets the road win in a late thriller"
Fox is expected to be an incredible partner for 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
The All-Star center finished his first game playing alongside Fox with 24 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.
Via Joel Moran of Pick a Side: "De’Aaron Fox has always been a star but playing on the Spurs with Wemby is about to bring a whole new level of exposure to his game
He’s been slept on for far too long"
Fox had spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings before the big trade.
The 2023 NBA All-Star will turn 28 in December.
With the win over Atlanta, the Spurs improved to 22-26 in 48 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night in North Carolina.