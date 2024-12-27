Fastbreak

De'Aaron Fox Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Latest Sacramento Kings Loss

De'Aaron Fox met with the media after Thursday's loss.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Sacramento Kings lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 114-113 (at home).

Even more disappointing, they had a 113-110 lead, but De'Aaron Fox was called for a foul on Jaden Ivey (who had a four-point play).

After the game, Fox made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media (h/t James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento).

Reporter: "De'Aaron, what did you see on the final play with the corner three from Jaden Ivey there?"

Fox: "It doesn't really matter, it's not going to make anybody feel better."

Fox finished the loss with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Via The Sacramento Kings: "FINAL: Kings fall to the Pistons 114-113.

De’Aaron Fox: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
Trey Lyles: 20 PTS, 8 REB
DeMar DeRozan: 19 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB"

The Kings are 13-18 in their first 31 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game losing streak).

De'Aaron Fox
Dec 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Following the Pistons, the Kings will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

They have gone 0-3 in their first three games against the Lakers this season.

De'Aaron Fox
Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He is in his eighth season (all with the Kings).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.