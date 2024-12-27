De'Aaron Fox Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Latest Sacramento Kings Loss
On Thursday night, the Sacramento Kings lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 114-113 (at home).
Even more disappointing, they had a 113-110 lead, but De'Aaron Fox was called for a foul on Jaden Ivey (who had a four-point play).
After the game, Fox made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media (h/t James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento).
Reporter: "De'Aaron, what did you see on the final play with the corner three from Jaden Ivey there?"
Fox: "It doesn't really matter, it's not going to make anybody feel better."
Fox finished the loss with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The Sacramento Kings: "FINAL: Kings fall to the Pistons 114-113.
De’Aaron Fox: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
Trey Lyles: 20 PTS, 8 REB
DeMar DeRozan: 19 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB"
The Kings are 13-18 in their first 31 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game losing streak).
Following the Pistons, the Kings will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.
They have gone 0-3 in their first three games against the Lakers this season.
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He is in his eighth season (all with the Kings).