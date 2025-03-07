De'Aaron Fox Makes Feelings Clear Before Spurs-Kings Game
De'Aaron Fox spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career playing for the Sacramento Kings.
On Friday night, the 2023 NBA All-Star will return for the first time as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
Before the game, Fox met with the media (h/t Hector Ledesma of ClutchPoints).
Fox: "For the people who still love me, obviously, I really appreciate that. Obviously, I was there for so long. For the people who don’t, we’re never worried about bitter people."
Fox helped the Kings reach the 2023 NBA playoffs, which ended a 16-year drought for the franchise.
Unfortunately, he won't be able to go up against some of his former co-stars.
Via Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA: "MRI imaging confirms Malik Monk has a right toe sprain and will miss tomorrow’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. He’ll be listed as day-to-day going forward.
No Malik and no Domantas Sabonis for De’Aaron Fox’s return to Sacramento."
Fox is currently averaging 19.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 26.4% from the three-point range in his frist 13 games for the Spurs.
Via Matt George of ABC10 on Wednesday: "Kings know better than anyone how dangerous a pissed off De'Aaron Fox can be Friday...
...but De'Aaron Fox and the Spurs should be a little worried about a pissed off Kings team after tonight."
The Spurs are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-34 record in 60 games.