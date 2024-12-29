De'Aaron Fox Makes Honest Statement After Kings-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Kings played the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Despite the Lakers being without LeBron James, the Kings lost by a score of 132-122.
De'Aaron Fox finished the loss with 29 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and one block while shooting 12/25 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
After the game, Fox was honest when he met with the media (h/t HoopsHype).
Fox: "We have to find a way to get better. Whether that's players that aren't in this locker room or the players in this locker room. We have to be able to buckle down and get better. At the end of the day, that pretty much is where it comes down too... The conference is continuing to grow, so we have to grow with it."
The Kings dropped to 13-19 in their first 32 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak (and are 3-7 over their last ten).
Saturday was the team's first game after they fired head coach Mike Brown.
The Kings will resume action on Monday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Sacramento.
After reaching the NBA playoffs in 2023, they are coming off a season where they lost in the play-in tournament.
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one year at Kentucky.
He is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Kings).