De'Aaron Fox Posts Instagram Message For Bam Adebayo
De'Aaron Fox is one of the best players in Kentucky Men's Basketball history.
During his one season with the Wildcats, he helped them reach the Elite 8.
The team had a loaded roster that also featured Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo.
On Thursday, Adebayo celebrated his 27th birthday, and Fox made a post to his Instagram story for his former college teammate.
Fox wrote: "Happy birthday my dawg! @bam1of1"
Both Fox and Adebayo left Kentucky after the 2017 season.
Fox was the fifth pick in the NBA Draft and he has spent his entire seven-year career playing for the Sacramento Kings.
He finished this past season with averages of 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range.
During the 2023 season, Fox made the All-Star Game and led the Kings to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
However, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2024 play-in tournament.
As for Adebayo, he was the 14th pick in the NBA Draft and has spent his entire seven-year career with the Miami Heat.
He finished this past year with averages of 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.