De'Aaron Fox Reacts To Trae Young's Instagram Post
De'Aaron Fox and Trae Young are two of the best young point guards in the NBA.
On Thursday, Young celebrated his 26th birthday and made a post to Instagram.
There were over 110,000 likes and 250 comments on his post in less than 24 hours.
Young captioned his post: "~26~ First 25 down, let’s spend the next 25 focused on EVERY DAY! Never knowing what the next day brings.. we can always smile, make someone else smile & make the most of every second we have left to spend🙏🏽 Imma enjoy this shít, miss you Granpa! Thank you, felt the love🫶🏽 Grätéfúł"
One person who left a comment was Fox.
Fox wrote: "Happy birthday brother! 💘"
Fox and Young have faced off eight times over their NBA careers.
In those matchups, Fox has a 5-3 record.
Fox wasn't the only athlete to leave a comment on Young's post.
Jamal Crawford wrote: "Happy born day fam! 💯✊🏾"
Frances Tiafoe wrote: "Is that Umi I see my brotha"
Darius Slay wrote: "Happy birthday my guy"
Delon Wright wrote: "Happy bday bro"
Sharife Cooper wrote: "happy b day my guy!"
Young is coming off another stellar year for the Hawks.
The All-Star point guard finished his season with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
However, the Hawks missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).