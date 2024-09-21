Fastbreak

De'Aaron Fox Reacts To Trae Young's Instagram Post

De'Aaron Fox (Kings) commented on Trae Young's (Hawks) Instagram post.

Nov 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

De'Aaron Fox and Trae Young are two of the best young point guards in the NBA.

On Thursday, Young celebrated his 26th birthday and made a post to Instagram.

There were over 110,000 likes and 250 comments on his post in less than 24 hours.

Young captioned his post: "~26~ First 25 down, let’s spend the next 25 focused on EVERY DAY! Never knowing what the next day brings.. we can always smile, make someone else smile & make the most of every second we have left to spend🙏🏽 Imma enjoy this shít, miss you Granpa! Thank you, felt the love🫶🏽 Grätéfúł"

One person who left a comment was Fox.

Fox wrote: "Happy birthday brother! 💘"

Nov 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fox and Young have faced off eight times over their NBA careers.

In those matchups, Fox has a 5-3 record.

Jan 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Fox wasn't the only athlete to leave a comment on Young's post.

Jamal Crawford wrote: "Happy born day fam! 💯✊🏾"

Frances Tiafoe wrote: "Is that Umi I see my brotha"

Darius Slay wrote: "Happy birthday my guy"

Delon Wright wrote: "Happy bday bro"

Sharife Cooper wrote: "happy b day my guy!"

Apr 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Young is coming off another stellar year for the Hawks.

The All-Star point guard finished his season with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.

However, the Hawks missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).

