De'Aaron Fox's Official Injury Status For Kings-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings will be in Boston to play the Celtics.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report.
Fox has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee: "De’Aaron Fox is participating in Kings’ shootaround. He remains questionable with a right glute contusion."
Fox is having another productive season.
The former Kentucky star enters the day with averages of 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Right now, the Kings are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-19 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Kings beat the Miami Heat by a score of 123-118 (in overtime).
Following the Cetlics, they will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
As for the Celtics, they have had an excellent start to the 2024-25 season.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-10 record in 37 games.
Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 6-4.
Following the Kings, they will remain at home to host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon in Boston.