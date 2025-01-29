De'Aaron Fox Sends Out Cryptic Instagram Post Amid NBA Trade Rumors
De'Aaron Fox is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
The former Kentucky star (who just turned 27) is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 43 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported big news about Fox.
Via Charania: "JUST IN: The Sacramento Kings are expected to open up talks to potentially deal All-Star De'Aaron Fox ahead of Feb. 6 trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. There will be plenty of suitors, but it's believed that Fox has a target destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency."
After the news came out, Fox made a post to Instagram with one emoji.
Fox wrote: "🥷🏾"
Many fans reacted to Fox's post.
@kings.everything: "Can’t wait for you to sign that extension king 💜"
@xyoungsavx: "Whatever happens Fox, it’s all love over here bro!! This front office has failed you, hope you stay still but if not I won’t hate you for it! All love 💜💯"
@michaelm.2o9: "Fox we love you in sac man. This is your team you built it up and been through the bad and the good don’t leave."
@kingchargeyt: "bro is acting like nothings going on"
Fox is in his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Kings).
