De'Aaron Fox Sends Out Instagram Post Amid Kings Trade Rumors

De'Aaron Fox made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Jan 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts during introductions in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA to start the season.

Following the team's struggles, they fired head coach Mike Brown.

In addition, star point guard De'Aaron Fox has been a name mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Despite all of the noise, Fox made a post to Instagram after the team's 110-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

He finished the win with 33 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 13/23 from the field.

Fox captioned his post: "💜"

Many NBA fans reacted to his post in the comments.

@jordangoins: "We always got your back 💜"

@a_r_r_i_c_g: "You can tell this man wants to stay but his legacy is on the line. Athletes don’t have forever."

@bj_smashin: "Something must B cooking up for the Purple Heart to B in the caption… 🤔💭💭💭"

@cassiealexis_: "Please don’t EVER leave us..I’ll be hurt but you know what. IF we don’t turn it around then i’ll understand why you decided to leave and I’ll be right BEHIND YOU."

Dec 30, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (center) stands on the sideline with interim head coach Doug Christie (left) and assistant coach Luke Loucks (right) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fox is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Kings).

He is currently averaging 26.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 33 games.

Dec 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-19 record in 33 games.

They will play Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) on Wednesday evening in Sacramento.

