De'Aaron Fox Sends Out Instagram Post Amid Kings Trade Rumors
The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA to start the season.
Following the team's struggles, they fired head coach Mike Brown.
In addition, star point guard De'Aaron Fox has been a name mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.
Despite all of the noise, Fox made a post to Instagram after the team's 110-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished the win with 33 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 13/23 from the field.
Many NBA fans reacted to his post in the comments.
@jordangoins: "We always got your back 💜"
@a_r_r_i_c_g: "You can tell this man wants to stay but his legacy is on the line. Athletes don’t have forever."
@bj_smashin: "Something must B cooking up for the Purple Heart to B in the caption… 🤔💭💭💭"
@cassiealexis_: "Please don’t EVER leave us..I’ll be hurt but you know what. IF we don’t turn it around then i’ll understand why you decided to leave and I’ll be right BEHIND YOU."
Fox is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Kings).
He is currently averaging 26.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 33 games.
The Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-19 record in 33 games.
They will play Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) on Wednesday evening in Sacramento.