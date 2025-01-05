De'Aaron Fox's Official Injury Status For Kings-Warriors Game
On Sunday night, the Sacramento Kings will play the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Kings will be without one of their best players, as De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out.
The 2023 NBA All-Star has averages of 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "De'Aaron Fox is out for the Kings tonight at Warriors. Took a hard fall late last game. Glute contusion. Steph Curry is expected to return after sitting last night. Keegan Murray is back for Sacramento after recent absence."
The Kings are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-19 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (but are also 4-6 over their last ten games).
Most recently, the Kings beat the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 138-133.
Fox finished the loss with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Following Golden State, the Kings will host the Miami Heat on Monday night in Sacramento, California.
As for the Warriors, they are the eighth seed in the west with an 18-16 record in 34 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).