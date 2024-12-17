De'Aaron Fox Speaks Openly About Sacramento Kings NBA Future
De'Aaron Fox has spent his entire eight-year career playing for the Sacramento Kings.
The 2023 NBA All-Star is currently in the middle of another strong season with averages of 26.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.
In an upcoming interview with The Draymond Show with Baron Davis, Fox spoke about his future.
Green: "What was the motivation for you to pass on the extension?"
Fox: "I wanna make sure that we're in a positon to try to win in the future, because that's ultimately what I want to do. I feel like I'm continuing to get better as a player every year. For me, it's are we looking like we're continuing to get better year after year? Are we going to be able to compete at a high level?... If we can show that this year, you sign the extension now... I love the city, I love being here... I would love to be here and retire here... At the end of the day, I also want to win."
Fox helped the Kings end their 16-year playoff drought in 2023.
However, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
This past season, the Kings lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentcuky.
The Kings are currently 13-13 in 26 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.