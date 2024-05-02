De'Aaron Fox Reportedly Unfollowed Ex-Sacramento Kings Teammate
De'Aaron Fox has become one of the best point guards in the NBA, and is coming off another extremely productive season.
The former Kentucky star averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He has over 332,000 followers on X and is one of the popular players in the league.
On April 29, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors social media activity around the league) reported that Fox unfollowed his former teammate Garrett Temple.
Via NBA Alerts: " 👀 De'Aaron Fox (swipathefox) is no longer following @GTemp17"
Temple played for the Kings for two seasons and was teammates with Fox during the 2017-18 season.
That year, the Kings went 27-55 and missed the NBA playoffs.
This past season, Temple played for the Toronto Raptors.
He appeared in 27 games (two starts) and averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
The Raptors had a tough year and finished as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
As for Fox, he led the Kings to the NBA playoffs in 2023, which was the first time that the franchise had reached the postseason since 2006.
However, they missed the NBA playoffs in 2024.
The Kings finished as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
After beating the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.