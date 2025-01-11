Deandre Ayton's Current Injury Status For Heat-Trail Blazers Game
On Saturday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Miami Heat in Oregon.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Deandre Ayton is on the injury report.
The former Arizona star is averaging 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.9% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Deandre Ayton (calf) questionable for Saturday."
The Trail Blazers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-24 record in 37 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Trail Blazers lost to Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 117-111.
Ayton finished the loss with six points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 3/6 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.
Following the Heat, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets.
At home, they have gone 5-16 in the 21 games they have played in Oregon.
On the other side, the Heat enter play as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-17 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Following their matchup with the Trail Blazers, the Heat will visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in California.