Deandre Ayton Dunks Over Victor Wembanyama In Trail Blazers-Spurs Game
On Thursday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are playing the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
During the game, Deandre Ayton had a big dunk over Victor Wembanyama.
Ayton had 19 points, six rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
The former Arizona star came into the evening with averages of 14.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field in eight games.
The Trail Blazers are 3-5 in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 118-100.
Ayton finished the victory with 19 points, 13 rebounds and one steal while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Spurs, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, while Wembanyama was selected first in 2023.
As for the Spurs, they are 3-5 in their first eight games of the new season.
Wembanyama has averages of 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in eight games.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host John Collins and the Utah Jazz in Texas.