Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Magic Game
Deandre Ayton is on the injury report for Thursday's game.
On Thursday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, the Trail Blazers could be without one of their best players, as Deandre Ayton is on the injury report.
The former Arizona star is averaging 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.8% from the field in 32 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Deandre Ayton (knee) questionable for Thursday."
The Trail Blazers are coming off a 116-107 victory over the Miami Heat.
Ayton finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 11/14 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
