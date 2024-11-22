UPDATE: Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Rockets Game
UPDATE: Deandre Ayton has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Friday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, the Trail Blazers will likely remain without one of their best players, as Deandre Ayton is doubtful.
Ayton has missed each of the previous four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via The Portland Trail Blazers: "Injury Report — 11/22 @ HOU:
OUT:
- Bryce McGowens (G League Two-Way)
- Matisse Thybulle (R Ankle Sprain)
DOUBTFUL:
- Deandre Ayton (R Index Finger Deep Contusion)
QUESTIONABLE:
- Scoot Henderson (L Quad Contusion)
- Anfernee Simons (R Hand Sprain)
- Jerami Grant (Illness)"
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona.
He is in his second year playing for the Portland.
The seven-year veteran is averaging 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The Trail Blazers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 6-9 record in 15 games.
They are 2-5 in the seven games they have played on the road away from Portland.
On Saturday, the Trail Blazers and Rockets will face off in Houston (again).
As for the Rockets, they have had a strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are 11-5 in 16 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.