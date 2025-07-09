Fastbreak

Deandre Ayton Makes Feelings Clear About New Lakers Teammate Luka Doncic

Deandre Ayton met with the media for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Deandre Ayton recently signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Arizona star had spent the last two seasons on the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Tuesday, Ayton met with the media for the first time as a member of the franchise.

He spoke about getting to play with Luka Doncic.

Ayton (via NBA on ESPN): "This is an opportunity that I won't take for granted. Luka is a once in a generation player and I'm happy to be his teammate... I'm finally glad to be on this side while he's doing all of that."

Ayton and Doncic were both members of the 2018 NBA Draft class.

Via @BasketNews_com: "Lakers got TWO out of the top THREE picks of the 2018 NBA draft on their roster now

#1 Deandre Ayton
#2 Marvin Bagley III
#3 Luka Doncic"

Last season, Ayton had averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.

He had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns (before Portland).

Via Lakers Nation: "When asked about the Lakers' history of great centers, Deandre Ayton specifically named Shaq as someone he grew up admiring."

In his first 28 games playing for the Lakers, Doncic had averages of 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.

Luka Doncic
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

