Deandre Ayton Makes Heartfelt Statement After Trail Blazers Exit
Deandre Ayton is coming off his second season playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 26-year-old finished the year with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania will now sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Following the news, Ayton made a post to his Instagram.
He wrote: "RIP CITY, thank you. I appreciate ya’ll for welcoming me and my family.
I’ve truly enjoyed my experience engaging with such a proud fanbase and beautiful community.
Big up to my teammates, ya’ll the realest✊🏽The entire coaching staff, thank you for your leadership. I appreciate going to battle with ya’ll.
Thank you to the entire front office and staff from the facility to the arena…I’m grateful to every one of you for being part of the journey.
@trailblazers, you’ll always have a place in my heart.
@lakers I’M READY. Let’s get to work 💛💜 #LakeShow"
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one year at Arizona.
He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns.
During the 2021 season, Ayton helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals.
Via StatMuse: "First overall picks to play on a team with LeBron:
— Joe Smith
— Shaquille O’Neal
— Greg Oden
— Kyrie Irving
— Andrew Bogut
— Derrick Rose
— Anthony Davis
— Dwight Howard
and Deandre Ayton."