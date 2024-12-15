Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game
On Sunday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers will be in Arizona to play the Suns.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Deandre Ayton has been ruled out due to an illness.
He also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the lineup.
Via Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report on Saturday: "Blazers have ruled out Deandre Ayton for tomorrow in Phoenix after he missed last night's game with an illness. Robert Williams III is questionable. Donovan Clingan isn't on the report at all so he's fully good to go after playing last night."
Ayton is in his second year playing for the Trail Blazers.
The former Arizona star is averaging 14.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field in 17 games.
The Trail Blazers have been among the worst teams in the league to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-17 record in 25 games.
Over the last ten games, the Trail Blazers are just 2-8 (and they have lost five in a row).
Following the Suns, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Portland, Oregon.
As for the Suns, they enter the matchup as the eighth seed in the west with a 13-11 record in 24 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.