Deandre Ayton Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Post
The 2018 NBA Draft class is seen as one of the best in the history of the league.
On Friday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (who was the 11th pick in 2018) celebrated his 26th birthday.
He made an Instagram post that had over 460,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments.
Gilgeous-Alexander captioned his post: "2’s day 🎈 🎂"
One person who left a comment was Deandre Ayton (who was the first pick in the 2018 Draft).
His comment had over 100 likes.
Ayton wrote: "Happy bday fam bless up eh 🙌🙏"
Gilgeous-Alexander spent his rookie year with the Los Angeles Clippers but was traded to the Thunder following that season.
He is coming off his fifth year playing for the Thunder and finished with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Last season, the Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference, but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
As for Ayton, he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns.
Despite helping lead the team to the 2021 NBA Finals, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason.
He finished this past year with averages of 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 55 games.
However, Portland missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.