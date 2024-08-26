Fastbreak

Deandre Ayton Trade The Atlanta Hawks Must Consider

I believe the Atlanta Hawks should consider trading for Deandre Ayton.

Ben Stinar

Mar 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Deandre Ayton came into the NBA with a lot of hype to become a potential All-Star when he was selected with the first pick in the 2018 Draft.

While he has been unable to reach his full potential, Ayton is still a solid player who is coming off a season where he averaged 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 55 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.

I believe the Atlanta Hawks should try to land Ayton in a trade with the Trail Blazers.

Apr 9, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) dunks the ball over New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) in the fourth quarter at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports / Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Trail Blazers are one of the worst teams in the NBA and are coming off a season where they were the 15th seed with a 21-61 record.

Ayton still has two years and $70 million left on his contract, and he doesn't make sense on a rebuilding roster.

Nov 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A potential trade could be centered around the Hawks sending the Trail Blazers Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr.

The Trail Blazers would get two expiring contracts that they could flip for assets.

Apr 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) grabs a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, the Hawks would be taking a low-risk chance on a player who has not lived up to his potential.

At just 26, Ayton is hitting the prime of his career, and playing with All-Star point guard Trae Young could unlock new parts of his offensive game.

Jan 14, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three point basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) looks on in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are a team that is trying to win, and Ayton would have the ability to help them get back to the NBA playoffs in 2025.

