Deandre Ayton Trade The Lakers And Trail Blazers Must Consider
Deandre Ayton has been unable to reach his All-Star potential over seven seasons in the NBA.
That said, the former first-overall pick is still a productive center with averages of 14.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field in 17 games.
With the Portland Trail Blazers still in rebuilding mode, I believe the Los Angeles Lakers should attempt to land Ayton.
Ayton will be a free agent in the summer of 2026.
Counting this season, he is owed nearly $70 million, which makes him have very low value on the trade block.
A deal centered around the contracts of Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura would work (h/t Spotrac NBA Trade Machine).
For the Trail Blazers, they could potentially command modest draft-pick compensation from the Lakers to entice them to make the deal.
In addition, they would get off of Ayton's contract (and try to flip Vincent, Vanderbilt or Hachimura to another team).
On the other side, the Lakers would address their need for another center.
Ayton would have a chance to excel in a role where all he has to do is get rebounds and dunks.
With Anthony Davis and LeBron James taking up most of the offense, Ayton would move back to a role he was with when the Phoenix Suns reached the 2021 NBA Finals.
The Lakers would also be able to make a signficant upgrade without having to get rid of 2019 NBA All-Star D'Angelo Russell.