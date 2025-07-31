DeAndre Jordan Reacts To LA Clippers Latest Signing
DeAndre Jordan was once among the best centers in the NBA when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers (with Chris Paul).
Recently, Paul signed a deal to return to the Clippers.
Via The LA Clippers (on Instagram): "HOM3️⃣."
One person who reacted to the post from the Clippers was Jordan.
He wrote: "3!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
Jordan and Paul helped form one of the most exciting teams in recent NBA history (from 2011-17).
Therefore, fans will likely enjoy seeing him show love to the signing.
Via @cp3region: "All-Stars that had their best scoring season next to Chris Paul:
— 2008 Tyson Chandler
— 2009 David West
— 2016 Deandre Jordan
— 2019 James Harden"
Paul finished last year with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
He will be an intriguing addition to the Clippers' bench for the 2025-26 season.
Via StatMuse: "All-time win percentage:
.786 — Chris Paul and James Harden as a duo
.740 — KD Warriors
.708 — 90s Bulls"
As for Jordan, the 2023 NBA Champion has spent the last three seasons playing for the Denver Nuggets.
He finished last year with averages of 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 65.0% from the field in 56 games.
Right now, Jordan is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.