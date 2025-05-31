Fastbreak

Deion Sanders Reacts To NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders commented on Carmelo Anthony's post.

Ben Stinar

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Carmelo Anthony had remained very active in the NBA world since retiring several years ago.

His son (Kiyan) is one of the best high school basketball players in the country.

Next season, he will play Syracuse (just like his father).

On Saturday, Anthony made a heartfelt post to Instagram for Kiyan that had over 85,000 likes in seven hours.

He wrote: "High school graduation…what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always @kiyananthony🙏🏾"

One person who left a comment on Anthony's post was NFL legend (and current Colorado Football coach) Deion Sanders.

His message had 200 likes in six hours.

Sanders wrote: "AMEN!!!!"

Deion Sanders Comment / May 31

Sports fans will enjoy seeing Sanders (one of the best football players ever) comment on the future Basketball Hall of Famer's post.

Via NFL Legacy (in 2020):

"8x Pro Bowler
2x Super Bowl Champion
NFL 1990s All-Decade Team
1994 Defensive Player of the Year"

Anthony is one of the best basketball players of all time.

In addition to three Olympic Gold Medals and a National Championship (2003), he made ten NBA All-Star Games over 19 seasons.

Via Complex Sports (in 2023): "Carmelo Anthony had one of the greatest one and done seasons ever

22.2 PPG
10 RPG
Second-Team All-American
NCAA Champion
No. 15 Retired by Syracuse"

Kiyan will have the attention of a lot of basketball fans next season.

If he plays well, the 18-year-old could be a candidate to enter the 2026 NBA Draft.

