Dejounte Murray's Current Injury Status For Pelicans-Celtics Game
On Sunday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Boston to play the Celtics.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray is on the injury report.
Murray is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.4 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 26.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Dejounte Murray (elbow, shin) listed questionable for Sunday."
Murray is in his first season playing for New Orleans.
The team has dealt with a lot of injuries this season, and they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-31 record in 39 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
On the road, the Pelicans are 3-15 in 18 games.
Most recently, the Pelicans beat the Philadelphia 76ers (on the road) by a score of 123-115.
Murray finished the win with 17 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following Boston, the Pelicans will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-11 record in 38 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following New Orleans, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.