Dejounte Murray's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Dejounte Murray (elbow) questionable for Tuesday."
Murray is in his first season playing for the Pelicans after spending the last two years with the Atlanta Hawks.
He is averaging 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field and 24.7% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The Pelicans are the worst team in the Western Conference with a 7-29 record in 36 games.
They most recently lost to the Washington Wizards by a score of 110-98.
Murray finished the loss with 14 points, ten rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 5/14 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following the Timberwolves, the Pelicans will remain at home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs (in addition to the Hawks and Pelicans) over nine seasons.
On the other side, the Timberwolves have had a surprisingly slow start to the season.
They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.
After they face off against New Orleans, the Timberwolves will visit the Orlando Magic on Thursday night in Florida.