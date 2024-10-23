UPDATE: Dejounte Murray's Current Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game
UPDATE: Dejounte Murray was at shootaround (h/t Christian Clark of NOLA.com).
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will play their first game of the season when they host the Chicago Bulls.
For the game, the Pelicans could be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable.
Via RotoWire: "Dejounte Murray: Remains game-time decision"
Murray is going into his first season as a member of the Pelicans.
He finished last year with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic on Monday: "No Dejounte Murray at practice today with the Pelicans. He's away from the team for personal reasons.
Willie Green said he's hopeful Murray will be back in time for Wednesday's regular-season opener."
Murray is expected to be a huge addition to a Pelicans team that also has Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.
They finished last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Pelicans were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Following the Bulls, the Pelicans will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Murray is going into his ninth NBA season.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.