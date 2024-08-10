Dejounte Murray Makes Eye-Opening Claim About Steph Curry
Steph Curry had accomplished almost everything a basketball player can do.
However, the Golden State Warriors superstar was missing a Gold medal.
On Saturday, Curry led Team USA to a 98-87 victory over France to capture his first Gold medal.
Curry exploded for 24 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/13 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Thousands of people were talking about Curry's sensational game on social media.
One person who sent out a post was New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray.
His post had over 15,000 likes and 260,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Murray wrote: "STEPHHHHHH TOP 5 EVER I REPEAT TOP 5 EVERRRRRR!!!!! 👨🍳"
Curry is clearly among the best 15 players of all time (and has a good case for top-five).
That said, Murray's post will likely create a lot of discussion.
Other players such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others would also be worthy of being in someone's top-five.
Curry has played 15 seasons (all with Golden State).
He is coming off another dominant year where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via StatMuse: "Steph last two games:
30.0 PPG
8.5 3PM
62.5 FG%
65.4 3P%
His first, last and only Olympics."
As for Murray, he was traded (via the Atlanta Hawks) to the New Orleans Pelicans over the offseason.
He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs over seven seasons.