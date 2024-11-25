Dejounte Murray's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game
On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Pacers in Indiana.
For the game, Dejounte Murray is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed 16 straight games, so while he likely will not play against Indiana, he is clearly on the verge of returning to the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Dejounte Murray (hand) listed doubtful for Monday."
Murray is in his first season playing for the Pelicans after spending the previous two years with the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the first game of the season (before getting hurt) with 14 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal while shooting 4/15 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.
The former Washington star is coming off a year where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
He is expected to be a significant addition to the Pelicans this season.
The Pelicans have a dealt with a lot of injuries to start the year.
They are the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference with a 4-13 record in 17 games.
Currently, the Pelicans are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Following Indiana, they will host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in New Orleans.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-10 record in 18 games.