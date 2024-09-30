Dejounte Murray Reacts To NBA Player Retiring
AJ Griffin spent two years with the Atlanta Hawks before getting traded to the Houston Rockets over the offseason.
He had been coming off a season where he only appeared in 20 games.
The former Duke star recently announced that he is retiring from basketball in a YouTube video.
Griffin: "I gave up basketball to follow Jesus, and I know that in a lot of people's eyes, it seems like a loss in the world's eyes... I feel like letting go of basketball is allowing me to go into full-time ministry and truly serving the lord with all my heart."
Many people reacted to Griffin's Instagram post wishing him well with his retirement.
One person who commented on the post was Dejounte Murray.
Murray wrote: "Love YOU Always Bro!!! Forever With You!!"
Griffin and Murray were teammates for the previous two seasons on the Hawks.
Last season, the team went 36-46 and missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Murray was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans over the offseason.
As for Griffin, his retirement came as a big surprise due to the fact that he was the 16th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (and is only 21).
He had a strong rookie year with the Hawks where he averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.
Griffin finished with career averages of 7.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 92 games.