Dejounte Murray Sends Heartfelt Instagram Message To Draymond Green
Dejounte Murray is coming off another productive season.
The former Washington star averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
Recently, the 2022 NBA All-Star worked out with Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green (at The University of Washington).
He posted two Instagram stories with a message for Green.
Murray's first post: BIG BRO YOU KNOW YOU REAL!! @money23green"
Murray's second post: "Locked In Forever And After That @money23green"
Murray was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans over the offseason.
The 27-year-old has played seven seasons for the San Antonio Spurs (and Hawks).
He will be a huge addition to New Orleans, who already has Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum.
Via Pelicans.com on July 6: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired guard Dejounte Murray in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. In exchange, New Orleans has conveyed Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller (via sign-and-trade), and two future first round draft picks."
Meanwhile, Green is one of the greatest players of all time and is coming off his 12th year in the NBA (all with Golden State).
The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year finished the season with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.