Dejounte Murray Sends Out Viral Post After Hawks-Pelicans Trade
On Friday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks traded 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Wojnarowski: "Full trade on ESPN: Dejounte Murray for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers), 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks-Pels)"
Murray played two seasons for Atlanta, and he finished this past year with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
After the news, Murray sent out a post on X that had over 10,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in less than four hours.
Murray wrote: "NOLA 😎
#504"
Adding Murray gives the Pelicans one of the most talented starting lineups in the Western Conference.
They now have Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum (in addition to Murray).
In addition to the Hawks, the former Washington star has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs over his seven seasons in the league.
Murray has career averages of 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 472 games.
He's also appeared in 21 NBA playoff games (12 starts).
The Pelicans finished the regular season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept by Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.