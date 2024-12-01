DeMar DeRozan's Injury Status For Spurs-Kings Game
On Sunday evening, the Sacramento Kings will play the San Antonio Spurs (at home) in California.
For the game, DeMar DeRozan is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "DeMar DeRozan (back) listed probable for Sunday."
The Kings come into play as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-11 record in 20 games.
They most recently lost to the Portland Trail Blazers (on the road) by a score of 115-106.
DeRozan did not play in the game.
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News on Saturday: "Kevin Huerter (ankle) did not practice today with Kings in Sacramento. He’s likely to be doubtful for Sunday vs. San Antonio. DeMar DeRozan (back) was a full participant at today’s practice and depending how he feels, is likely to be probable for Sunday."
Following the Spurs, the Kings will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Houston Rockets.
At home, they have gone 4-6 in the 10 games they have hosted in Sacramento.
DeRozan is in his first season with the team.
As for the Spurs, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 10-9 record in 19 games.
They are 2-5 in the seven games they have played on the road away from San Antonio.