DeMar DeRozan Made NBA History In Kings-Spurs Game
On Friday evening, the Sacramento Kings played the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
The Kings dominated, winning by a score of 140-113.
DeMar DeRozan led the way with 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history be becoming the 30th player to score 24,000 career points.
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News: "DeMar DeRozan has just reached 24,000 career points, becoming the 30th player in NBA history to reach that mark and just the 6th active player to do so."
DeRozan is in his first year playing for the Kings.
The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 19 games.
In addition to Sacramento, the former USC star has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.
While has been unable to win a title, DeRozan has been one of the best shooting guards of his era.
With the victory over the Spurs, the Kings improved to 11-13 in their first 24 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Sunday evening when they return home to host the Utah Jazz in Sacramento.
As for the Spurs, they dropped to 11-12 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the west.