DeMar DeRozan Makes Honest Lonzo Ball Statement After Kings-Bulls Game
On Sunday afternoon, DeMar DeRozan made his return to Chicago when the Sacramento Kings faced off against the Bulls at the United Center.
DeRozan had spent the previous three seasons with the franchise.
He finished the 124-119 victory with 21 points and three assists while shooting 9/20 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, DeRozan spoke about his former teammate Lonzo Ball when he met with the media.
DeRozan: "Those years, after that first year, I know how frustrated he was; having surgery after surgery, rehabbing, things not going right... To see him out there, starting, playing. There's been many times in the summer where I went over to ZO's house. Just chilled with him, talked with him, just try to keep his mind straight. You gotta give that guy a lot of credit. The patience, the hard work that he put into that to be able play this season and be starting. It says a lot about him."
Ball made his return to the starting lineup for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
The former UCLA star finished the loss with 15 points, one rebound, three assists and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Lonzo Ball today:
15 PTS
5-8 3P
His first start in over 1,000 days."
The Kings and Bulls will have one more meeting on March 20 (in Sacramento).
DeRozan has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over 16 years.