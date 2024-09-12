DeMar DeRozan Makes Honest Statement About San Antonio Spurs
DeMar DeRozan has had an excellent 15-year career in the NBA.
He is coming off another productive season with the Chicago Bulls where he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Over the offseason, DeRozan left the Bulls to sign with the Sacramento Kings.
DeRozan spent three seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs (before joining Chicago in 2021).
Recently, the six-time NBA All-Star spoke to Sam Amick of The Athletic about his time with the Spurs.
DeRozan via Amick's article on The Athletic: "Everything about that place — it’s hard to even find words to put it into detail. They treated me like I was Tim Duncan. And that’s just the amount of respect, love and admiration I’m gonna forever have toward Pop and that whole organization. There’s a lot of things they didn’t have to do for me, and there’s a lot of things I didn’t even ask for. You’ve got to give them all the credit, because they’re definitely special people."
DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 22.7% from the three-point range in 206 regular season games with the Spurs.
They made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season.
The Spurs have been unable to make the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years (since the 2019 season).
In addition to the Spurs and Bulls, DeRozan has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors.