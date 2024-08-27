DeMar DeRozan's Quote About James Harden Went Viral
James Harden is one of the most talented players in NBA history.
The 2018 MVP is no longer in his prime, but he is still coming off a season where he averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Recently, Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan spoke about Harden's tenure with the Houston Rockets (via Club 520 Podcast).
DeRozan: "The run James had was f***ing like that ain't even a video game. That was some Space Jam s**t... That run he had, that was f***ing incredible. The s**t looked like it was with no effort... That run James had was the most incredible s**t I've ever seen."
Harden spent part of nine seasons with the Rockets.
Over that span, he averaged 29.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 621 games.
He led them to the NBA playoffs in all eight seasons, and they reached the Western Conference finals twice.
In addition to his time with the Rockets and Clippers, the ten-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 1,072 regular season games.
He has appeared in 166 NBA playoff games.