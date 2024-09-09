DeMar DeRozan Reveals Reason For Signing With Sacramento Kings
DeMar DeRozan was one of the best free agents in the NBA over the offseason.
The six-time NBA All-Star had been coming off another solid year with the Chicago Bulls.
He averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
DeRozan ended up signing with the Sacramento Kings, which was a big surprise.
DeRozan was recently on Paul George's podcast (Podcast P with Paul George) and spoke about the decision.
DeRozan: "I was just looking for an opportunity to win at a high level wherever that was going to be... Sac came about, and they were showing interest, like real interest. When I sat back and looked at it, and analyzed the team. Great players. Great coach. I just always remember the last couple years of always seeing them light this damn beam and winning and all that... For sure got a movement. That's definitely one thing you always want to be a part of is a contagious culture of an organization that wants to win. When I looked at all that, I just felt like it fit."
DeRozan has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs (in addition to the Bulls).
He is the biggest addition the Kings have ever been able to land in NBA free agency.
The Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.