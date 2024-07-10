DeMar DeRozan's Viral Instagram Post After Bulls-Kings Trade
DeMar DeRozan is coming off his third season playing for the Chicago Bulls.
The six-time NBA All-Star finished the year with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Monday, DeRozan was traded (via sign-and-trade) to the Sacramento Kings.
Following the completion of the deal, DeRozan sent out a post on Instagram that had over 120,000 likes in less than 15 hours.
DeRozan captioned his post: "And I say Chi City! A Thank you would be an understatement. The love, passion & joy you filled me with for 3 seasons was a dream. It gave me a drive every night to return the feeling.
To the entire organization, front office, coaching staff and to everyone who worked in the United Center, I couldn’t ask for better people. To my teammates, we created a bond that’ll last forever- memories I’ll never forget. I know the nightmares started already knowing you will face me in another jersey, but it’ll only be twice!
Love & Appreciation for everything, Chicago!"
DeRozan helped the Bulls reach the NBA playoffs during the 2021-22 season.
He also made two All-Star Games during his short stint with the franchise.
DeRozan was the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC.
He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over 15 seasons in the league.
His career averages are 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field in 1,110 regular season games.