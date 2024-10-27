Dennis Rodman's Son Joins NBA G League Team
DJ Rodman played five seasons of college basketball for Washington State and USC.
He finished last year with averages of 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 32 games for the Trojans.
On Saturday, Rodman was selected with the 43rd pick in the 2024 G League draft by the Capital City Go-Go.
Via Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network: "The Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards' G League affiliate, drafted DJ Rodman (USC) today with the 43rd pick. He is the son of Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman and the brother of Trinity Rodman, who stars for the Washington Spirit."
Rodman went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he appeared in one NBA Summer League game for the Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages in college were 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 143 games.
At 23, will be a good prospect for the franchise to develop in the G League.
There is a always the chance that he could earn a two-way (or 10-day) contract with a team such as the Wizards.
As for Rodman's father (Dennis), he is one of the most accomplished players in NBA history.
His career averages were 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 911 games.
He won five NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.