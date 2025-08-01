Dennis Rodman Was Wrong About Celtics Legend Larry Bird
Larry Bird is widely seen as one of the best 10-15 NBA players of all time.
That said, Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman once made a shocking statement (about Bird) when he did an interview with with VLADTV a few years ago.
Rodman: "If Larry Bird played in this era, I think he'd be in Europe... He would be somewhere over there. His game was fit for Boston at that time in the 80's... I'm not downplaying him... There's no way. I think the kid from Denver [Jokic] is way better than him."
Many fans at the time were in major disagreement with Rodman's comments (h/t Ball Don't Lie).
@bulldurham60: "Larry was a complete player. To think he wouldn’t be in the NBA, in any era , is a joke."
@marinjos: "This might be the worst take in the history of bad basketball takes."
@bchawla: "This is ridiculous. Larry would still be Top 5 in today’s game."
@Ralph_Seegobin: "The disrespect for Larry Bird is insane! I don’t know how you can look at what the immensely skilled Jokic is doing in a league of insane athletes today and conclude that one of the most skilled, gifted shooters of all time couldn’t compete in the NBA today. GTFO!"
@clarkmatthews: "Of course he's saying that now. If he said it in the 80's, it would have been an invitation for Bird to scorch him for 50."
Bird had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.
Over 13 seasons, he won three NBA Championships (and three MVPs).