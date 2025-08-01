Fastbreak

Dennis Rodman Was Wrong About Celtics Legend Larry Bird

Dennis Rodman once made a shocking statement about Boston Celtics Larry Bird.

Ben Stinar

Feb 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman greets the crowd during the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Larry Bird is widely seen as one of the best 10-15 NBA players of all time.

That said, Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman once made a shocking statement (about Bird) when he did an interview with with VLADTV a few years ago.

Rodman: "If Larry Bird played in this era, I think he'd be in Europe... He would be somewhere over there. His game was fit for Boston at that time in the 80's... I'm not downplaying him... There's no way. I think the kid from Denver [Jokic] is way better than him."

Many fans at the time were in major disagreement with Rodman's comments (h/t Ball Don't Lie).

@bulldurham60: "Larry was a complete player. To think he wouldn’t be in the NBA, in any era , is a joke."

@marinjos: "This might be the worst take in the history of bad basketball takes."

@bchawla: "This is ridiculous. Larry would still be Top 5 in today’s game."

@Ralph_Seegobin: "The disrespect for Larry Bird is insane! I don’t know how you can look at what the immensely skilled Jokic is doing in a league of insane athletes today and conclude that one of the most skilled, gifted shooters of all time couldn’t compete in the NBA today. GTFO!"

@clarkmatthews: "Of course he's saying that now. If he said it in the 80's, it would have been an invitation for Bird to scorch him for 50."

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Bird had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.

Over 13 seasons, he won three NBA Championships (and three MVPs).

