Dennis Schroder's Huge Block On Steph Curry Went Viral

Dennis Schroder (Brooklyn Nets) had a big block on Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).

Mar 23, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) in the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday afternoon, Team USA faced off against Germany for their final exhibition game.

The game was extremely close, but Team USA was able to come away with a 92-88 victory led by LeBron James.

James finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/11 from the field in only 18 minutes of playing time.

During the fourth quarter, Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder (playing for Germany) had a huge block on Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Via The NBA: "Dennis Schroder block into the lob finish on the other end!"

Schroder finished the game with 13 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and one block while shooting 3/15 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.

Meanwhile, Curry had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.

Schroder was the 17th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and is coming off his 11th season in the league.

He appeared in 80 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

The 30-year-old finished the year with averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

Dennis Schroder
Apr 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) brings the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the Nets and Raptors, Schroder has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

He has appeared in 68 NBA playoff games (15 starts) with the Hawks, Lakers and Thunder.

