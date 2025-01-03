Dennis Schroder Made NBA History In 76ers-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Philadelphia 76ers (at home).
Dennis Schroder had six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/2 from the three-point range in his first six minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "The second German player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career threes
Dennis Schröder"
Schroder was recently traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) to the Warriors.
He came into the evening with averages of 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 30 games.
The Warriors have had an up-and-down season, but Schroder is expected to give them a big boost.
They came into the night as the tenth seed with a 16-16 record.
Most recently, the Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 113-95.
Schroder had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/11 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.
In addition to the Warriors and Nets, Schroder has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers over 12 seasons.
His career averages are 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 797 games.
Following the 76ers, the Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in San Francisco.