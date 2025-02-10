Dennis Schroder Makes Honest Statement After Detroit Pistons Trade
Dennis Schroder was recently traded to the Detroit Pistons after spending time with the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors this season.
The veteran point guard has averages of 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via Pistons.com on Thursday: "The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard Dennis Schröder, wing Lindy Waters III and a future second round pick from the Golden State Warriors as part of a five-team trade in which the team also sent out a future second round pick and KJ Martin, who was first acquired along with two second round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers, to the Utah Jazz. In a related move, the team has waived wing Wendell Moore Jr."
On Monday, Schroder met with the media for the first time since the latest trade.
Schroder (h/t Omari Sankofa II of Detroit Free Press): "It was a lot, especially for my family. They're coming down here on Wednesday. At the end of the day, like I always say, it's a business... Try to adjust to the new team, organization and try to make the best out of it... They showed a lot of love. Reached out right away."
Schroder made his debut on Sunday when the Pistons beat the Hornets (at home) by a score of 112-102.
He finished with five points and three assists while shooting 1/4 from the field in 15 minutes of playing time.